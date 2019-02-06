Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Manages apple in big loss
MacKinnon recorded an even-strength assist against a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
MacKinnon is minus-4 with six empty shots on goal since the conclusion of the NHL's All-Star Weekend. The elite center was unable to play in the star-studded contest, though it's clear from his heavy ice time since returning (21:48) that he's none the worse for wear.
