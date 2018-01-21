Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Massive nine-game, 19-point streak

MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

MacKinnon has goals in five straight games and has recorded at least one point in each game of Colorado's nine-game winning streak. He's also second in the NHL in scoring with 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists). MacKinnon has 19 points on his nine-game streak and that includes eight goals. He's a beast.