Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Massive nine-game, 19-point streak
MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
MacKinnon has goals in five straight games and has recorded at least one point in each game of Colorado's nine-game winning streak. He's also second in the NHL in scoring with 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists). MacKinnon has 19 points on his nine-game streak and that includes eight goals. He's a beast.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Stays red hot with multi-goal night•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Finds back of net Monday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Racks up three points Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two more points in win over Jets•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Records three helpers in blowout win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Records three-point night in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...