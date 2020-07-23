MacKinnon (undisclosed) was absent from Thursday's practice, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.
This marks MacKinnon's first absence from practice since training camp began July 13, so it's quite possible he was simply given a day off Thursday. The Hart Trophy finalist racked up 35 goals and 93 points in 69 games during the regular season.
