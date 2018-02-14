Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Missing seventh straight

MacKinnon (shoulder) will not play Wednesday against Montreal, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

MacKinnon was trending toward not being available Wednesday, so this serves as confirmation of what we expected. The 22-year-old center will miss his seventh straight contest, however, MacKinnon is close to returning. He practiced in a non-contact sweater Tuesday and will get another practice opportunity leading up to Friday's game against the Jets.