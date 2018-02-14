Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moved to IR

MacKinnon (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

MacKinnon had already been ruled out of Wednesday's contest with Montreal prior to the move, which was made in order to create a roster space for the recently recalled Rocco Grimaldi. Because Mackinnon's addition to injured reserve was made retroactively to Jan. 30, he's eligible to be activated as early as Thursday and is still in contention to return to the lineup Friday in Winnipeg.