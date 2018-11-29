Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Multiple points for sixth straight

MacKinnon posted a goal and four points in a 6-3 victory against the Penguins on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old continues to dazzle and displayed incredible speed even on the second half of a back-to-back situation Wednesday. MacKinnon has scored multiple points in six straight games, as he's posted six goals and 15 points during that stretch. MacKinnon has 18 goals and 41 points in 25 games, putting him on pace for MVP type numbers.