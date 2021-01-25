MacKinnon produced an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.
MacKinnon set up Mikko Rantanen to get the Avalanche on the board in the third period. The helper gave MacKinnon eight points through six appearances this year. The superstar center has added 24 shots on net and a plus-2 rating as he continues to be one of the best point-producers in the league.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: One of each in loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Reaches 500 career points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Paces Avs in blowout•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Silenced in opener•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Finishes postseason with 25 points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tacks on pair of points•