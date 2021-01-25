MacKinnon produced an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

MacKinnon set up Mikko Rantanen to get the Avalanche on the board in the third period. The helper gave MacKinnon eight points through six appearances this year. The superstar center has added 24 shots on net and a plus-2 rating as he continues to be one of the best point-producers in the league.