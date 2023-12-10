MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

MacKinnon's tally extended his point streak to 11 games (five goals, 12 assists). He's scored in each of the last three contests, though the Avalanche have lost two of them despite his contributions. The 28-year-old superstar has 11 goals, 37 points, 125 shots, 27 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 27 appearances this season. His recent surge has gotten him into the top five in points across the league.