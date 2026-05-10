MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Wild in Game 3.

MacKinnon has scored all five of his goals this postseason over the last four games. The center got the Avalanche on the board in the second period Saturday, but the Wild shot back just 20 seconds later on a Brock Faber tally. MacKinnon has earned 11 points, a plus-6 rating, 25 shots on net, seven hits and six PIM across seven playoff contests.