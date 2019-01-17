Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Nets power play marker
MacKinnon scored a power play goal and set up Nikita Zadorov's goal, but his team took a 5-2 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday.
MacKinnon continues to be a gold mine for his owners, as he's on pace to finish with 118 points when all is said and done. Amazingly, this ended what could technically be called a "slump" by his standards, as he'd been held scoreless in consecutive games for just the second time this year prior to Wednesday. He's scored in 38 of Colorado's 48 contests this season.
