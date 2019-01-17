Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Nets power play marker

MacKinnon scored a power play goal and set up Nikita Zadorov's goal, but his team took a 5-2 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday.

MacKinnon continues to be a gold mine for his owners, as he's on pace to finish with 118 points when all is said and done. Amazingly, this ended what could technically be called a "slump" by his standards, as he'd been held scoreless in consecutive games for just the second time this year prior to Wednesday. He's scored in 38 of Colorado's 48 contests this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories