Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Nets power-play tally Tuesday
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Nashville.
MacKinnon was the lone bright spot in an otherwise dreadful performance from his team. The speedy center's first goal of the season actually gave Colorado a short-lived 1-0 lead, but the Predators responded with four unanswered goals while racking up a 34-21 advantage in shots. While he hadn't lit the lamp until this game, MacKinnon's off to a fine start with five points through seven contests.
