MacKinnon and the Av's next three contests have been postponed, per the NHL's announcement Friday.
Colorado will see two games with the Kings on Friday and Sunday postponed as well as Tuesday's clash with the Blues. Given the team's already busy schedule, the games may need to be added onto the end of the season in mid-May.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Extends point streak to 11 games•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Riding 10-game point streak•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Point streak now at nine•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Extends point streak to eight games•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: One of each in Wednesday's loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Piles up two more points•