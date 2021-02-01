Colorado head coach Jared Bednar did not have an update on MacKinnon (lower body) following Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Bednar said he hadn't talked to the trainers at the time he answered questions in a post-game scrum. MacKinnon did not come out for the third period following a shift during the last minute of the second period. In re-watching the shift, there was nothing obvious that stood out -- a big hit or an odd fall -- so there should be more information coming out Monday as the Avalanche prepare for Tuesday's game at home against Minnesota.