MacKinnon (head) is expected to take the morning skate Friday ahead of the Avalanche's game versus the Ducks, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Should everything go well in the morning skate, MacKinnon would be available to the Avalanche for Friday's contest. He has five goals and 22 points in 19 appearances this season -- if he's out of the lineup, it's a major loss for the Avalanche. His status one way or the other should be confirmed prior to pregame warmups.