MacKinnon (lower body) will not be available for Friday's contest against Los Angeles.
MacKinnon was a late scratch for Friday's contest and it's unclear when he picked up the injury. The 25-year-old superstar has racked up 20 goals and 65 points in 47 games this season. Until another update is available, he'll be questionable for Saturday's rematch with the Kings.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Collects two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Lands back on scoresheet•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: On 15-game point streak•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Keeps point streak going with PPG•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Point streak at 13 games•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Distributes trio of assists•