MacKinnon will miss Thursday's clash against Vancouver with an undisclosed injury, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

MacKinnon is also doubtful for the final two games of the season on the weekend as coach Jared Bednar stated MacKinnon would "probably not" play. MacKinnon is currently tied with Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead in points with 116 and is likely to finish second once again to Kucherov in the race for the Art Ross Trophy.