Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches goal, assist in win
MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist versus the Sharks in Game 2 on Sunday.
MacKinnon is riding a six-game scoring streak in which he registered three multipoint efforts, including Sunday's 4-3 victory. The world-class center figures to continue leading the way for the Avs and will look to add to his goal account in Game 3 at home Tuesday.
