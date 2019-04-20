Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches hat trick of helpers

MacKinnon delivered three assists in Friday's 5-1 win over the Flames in Game 5.

It's MacKinnon's second three-point outing in the series, which the Avalanche won 4-1. Two of his helpers Friday came with a man advantage. He finished the series with three goals and five assists, with five of the eight points coming on the power play. MacKinnon also pumped 26 shots on goal.

More News
Our Latest Stories