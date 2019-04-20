Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches hat trick of helpers
MacKinnon delivered three assists in Friday's 5-1 win over the Flames in Game 5.
It's MacKinnon's second three-point outing in the series, which the Avalanche won 4-1. Two of his helpers Friday came with a man advantage. He finished the series with three goals and five assists, with five of the eight points coming on the power play. MacKinnon also pumped 26 shots on goal.
