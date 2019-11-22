Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches power-play helper in loss
MacKinnon collected a power-play assist during Thursday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.
MacKinnon continues to produce despite not having Mikko Rantanen (lower body) in the lineup. The Avs' top center has put up six points over his last three games, giving MacKinnon 32 points through 22 games. If he keeps up his current rate of production, MacKinnon will, for the first time in his career, finish a season with 100+ points.
