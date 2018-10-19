Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches trio of assists

MacKinnon recorded three assists in a 5-3 win versus New Jersey on Thursday.

MacKinnon has registered at least one point in every game so far this season and now has a total of 11 on the year. The Avalanche's undisputed best player continues to do the job offensively and will look to keep his impressive point streak alive when Colorado visits the Hurricanes on Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories