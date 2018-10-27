Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches two more apples
MacKinnon set up a pair of goals and scored one of his own Friday in a 6-3 win over Ottawa.
MacKinnon has dominated the early part of the season and now has 18 points in 11 contests. He's been adept at both shooting and passing this season with nine goals and nine assists, and he's a no-brainer to start in all formats.
