Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches two points Saturday

MacKinnon posted one goal, one assist and six shots on goal in Saturday's game against the Blues.

MacKinnon's two points helped the Avalanche secure the final two points necessary to clinch a playoff birth. In his fifth NHL season, MacKinnon exploded for 39 goals and 97 points -- both career highs. To fantasy owners' delight, the 22-year-old racked up 12 goals and 32 points with the man advantage as well. Expect MacKinnon to be in legitimate conversation for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded to the league's most valuable player.