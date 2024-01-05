MacKinnon had two goals and an assist, including the overtime winner, in a 5-4 victory over Dallas on Thursday.
Mack is on a three-game, eight-point scoring streak (three goals, five assists). He's putting up a Hart-worthy season. He has 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in his last 17 games, and 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists) in 39 games this season. That's good enough for a tie with Nikita Kucherov of the Bolts for the NHL lead (64 points). MacKinnon is a machine on ice.
