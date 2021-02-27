MacKinnon recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

MacKinnon earned the secondary helper on Mikko Rantanen's second-period tally. The 25-year-old MacKinnon had been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games entering Friday, a rarity for the superstar. With the helper, he's at 19 points, 63 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 16 contests. He should return to his high-scoring ways in the near future -- MacKinnon rarely stays quiet for long.