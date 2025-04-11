MacKinnon (undisclosed) won't travel with the Avalanche ahead of their upcoming two-game road trip to close out the regular season, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Friday.

MacKinnon missed Thursday's game against the Canucks due to an undisclosed injury, and he was already deemed doubtful for Colorado's final two regular-season games. He'll officially be sidelined for the back-to-back set over the weekend and will shift his focus toward getting healthy ahead of the postseason. The Avalanche have already clinched a playoff berth, so it seems likely that MacKinnon's absence is precautionary, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him return once postseason play begins.