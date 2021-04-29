MacKinnon registered an assist and six shots on goal to extend his point streak to 15 games in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
During the streak, MacKinnon has amassed nine goals and 17 helpers with 67 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. The superstar center simply can't be held off the scoresheet. He's at 61 points (19 tallies, 42 assists), 184 shots and a plus-22 rating through 43 contests overall.
