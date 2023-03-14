MacKinnon contributed a goal and an assist in Colorado's 8-4 victory over Montreal on Monday.
MacKinnon scored midway through the third period to increase the Avalanche's lead to 7-2. He has 29 goals and 81 points in 54 contests in 2022-23. MacKinnon extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, and he's provided an incredible 15 markers and 26 points over his last 15 outings.
