MacKinnon notched a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Sharks.

MacKinnon earned the secondary helper on Gabriel Landeskog's power-play tally. The 25-year-old MacKinnon has three goals and four helpers in his last eight outings, which could be considered a little underwhelming for the superstar. The Nova Scotia native has five goals, 21 points, 76 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 18 games this year.