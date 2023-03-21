MacKinnon provided an assist, fired six shots on goal and added two hits in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

MacKinnon set up Denis Malgin for the Avalanche's fifth goal of the game. The assist extended MacKinnon's point streak to nine games (six goals, 10 helpers). The 27-year-old center remains a force on offense with 89 points, 301 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 58 appearances. His next point will secure his fourth 90-point campaign, and if he remains strong to close out the season, he could reach the century mark for the first time.