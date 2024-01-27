MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

MacKinnon remains automatic, especially at home. He extended his point streak to 13 games Friday, a span in which he's racked up a stunning 12 goals and 16 helpers, including 10 power-play points. The superstar center is going back and forth with Nikita Kucherov atop the league's scoring chart. MacKinnon has 31 tallies, 84 points (32 on the power play), 224 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 49 contests in what's shaping up to be a campaign that blows right by the 111-point effort he had last season.