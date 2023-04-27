MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken in Game 5.

MacKinnon picked up his second multi-point effort in five playoff games, but the Avalanche never held a lead Wednesday. The 27-year-old center has three goals, three assists, 24 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-6 rating this postseason. The top-end players have often done well for the Avalanche, but the Kraken have a 3-2 series lead thanks to stronger depth scoring. Colorado will likely need another big game from MacKinnon on Friday to keep its season alive.