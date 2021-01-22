MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

MacKinnon did his damage in the first period, as he and Mikko Rantanen assisted on each other's goals. The Avalanche offense was silenced by Jonathan Quick after that. Through four games, MacKinnon has two tallies, five helpers, 16 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. He'll try to keep it rolling Friday in Anaheim.