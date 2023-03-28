MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche ahead for good late in the first period and set up a Valeri Nichushkin tally in the second. This was MacKinnon's fourth multi-point effort in his last seven contests. His 11-game point streak came to an end Sunday in Arizona, but he's yet to miss the scoresheet in consecutive outings this season. The 27-year-old is up to 32 goals, 95 points (30 on the power play), 316 shots on net and a plus-23 rating through 62 appearances.