Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: One of each in overtime loss

MacKinnon scored a goal, added an assist and had two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The point streak lives on -- MacKinnon has seven goals and 17 points in the first 12 contests of 2019-20. Unfortunately, the burden of the Avalanche's offense will weigh heavily on MacKinnon while regular linemates Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog are out with lower-body injuries. Nazem Kadri and Joonas Donskoi flanked the center in Wednesday's contest, and both of them etched their names on the scoresheet.