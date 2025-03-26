MacKinnon scored a power-play goal, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

MacKinnon wasn't as lively as usual in this contest, but he still put up a pair of points. His goal at 8:34 of the third period was his only shot of the game. This was MacKinnon's first multi-point effort in seven contests, though he's been superb with six goals and 10 helpers over 11 outings in March. The NHL's points leader is now at 29 goals, 78 assists, 290 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating across 72 appearances.