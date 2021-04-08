MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Wild.

The Avalanche's production mostly came from their top players, but MacKinnon and Co. had little response to the Wild's relentless offense Wednesday. The 25-year-old center is up to 15 goals, 47 points (18 on the power play), 144 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 35 contests. MacKinnon remains a must-start in fantasy as the keystone of the Avalanche's offense.