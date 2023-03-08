MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, went plus-4 and logged two hits in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.
MacKinnon scored in the first period and helped out on a Valeri Nichushkin tally in the second. It's been an impressive month for MacKinnon, who has scored at least one goal in 11 of his last 14 games, tallying 13 times with nine helpers in that span. The superstar center is up to 26 goals, 76 points, 265 shots and a plus-22 rating through 51 appearances this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tickles twine in overtime loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Stays red hot with two-goal game•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Fills empty cage•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Opens scoring Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Goal and assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Logs three-pointer•