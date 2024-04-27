MacKinnon scored a on goal eight shots and added an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Both of MacKinnon's points Friday were on the power play, and he's now at five points (three with the man advantage) through three playoff contests. The superstar center has added 14 shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. MacKinnon's career year didn't stop at the end of the regular season, and he should continue to be one of the top scoring threats in the postseason.