Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: One of each in win
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
MacKinnon also had four shots on goal, extending his league lead to 344 shots this season. He's posted 94 points (38 tallies, 56 helpers) in 77 games, putting him three points shy of his career-high 97 from last year. With five games to go, MacKinnon has a good chance of setting a new personal best if he remains healthy, as the Avalanche have little margin for error in the playoff chase.
