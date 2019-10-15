Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: One of each Monday

MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal and supplied an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

MacKinnon also went plus-2 with two shots on goal in the lopsided win, which saw the Avalanche stake a 4-0 lead within the first 10 minutes. The star center has a five-game point streak to start the year, recording two goals and six helpers with 18 shots.