MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist and blocked four shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

MacKinnon ended his seven-game goal drought with a second-period tally, which came just 34 seconds after the Flames got on the board. This was MacKinnon's seventh multi-point outing through 12 contests in November. The superstar center is up to 26 points (nine on the power play), 96 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 20 appearances this season.