MacKinnon scored a goal on seven shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

This was MacKinnon's second straight multi-point effort after he tagged the Panthers for three points Saturday. The 27-year-old has four goals and five helpers over his last seven appearances -- he's cooled down a bit after an impressive stretch in mid-January, but not by much. The superstar center is up to 17 tallies, 60 points, 215 shots and a plus-15 rating through 41 contests.