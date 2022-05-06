MacKinnon scored a goal on eight shots, logged four hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Predators in Game 2.

MacKinnon is already up to three goals and an assist with 14 shots on net in two playoff contests. The 26-year-old will continue to be a key part of the Avalanche's offense. He'll look to take his scoring success on the road for Saturday's Game 3. MacKinnon had 46 points in 34 road outings during the regular season.