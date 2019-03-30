Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Opens scoring on power play

MacKinnon netted a goal on the man advantage in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes.

He fired four shots on goal and also supplied the only tally in the shootout to secure the victory. MacKinnon has a pair each of goals and assists in his last three outings. His goal gave him 39 scores this season, matching his career high from 2017-18, and his 95 points are two shy of equaling his personal best. With four games left and the playoff chase in full force, expect MacKinnon to give it his all.