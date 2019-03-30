Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Opens scoring on power play

MacKinnon netted a goal on the man advantage in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes.

He fired four shots on goal and also supplied the only tally in the shootout to secure the victory. MacKinnon has a pair each of goals and assists in his last three outings. His goal gave him 39 scores this season, matching his career high from 2017-18, and his 95 points are two shy of equaling his personal best. With four games left and the playoff chase in full force, expect MacKinnon to give it his all.

More News
Our Latest Stories