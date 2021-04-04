MacKinnon scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

MacKinnon started the scoring at 11:27 of the first period. He was also generating traffic in front of Blues goalie Ville Husso on Cale Makar's game-winning goal in the third period. MacKinnon has three goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. He's up to 13 tallies, 43 points, 139 shots on net and a plus-21 rating in 33 contests overall.