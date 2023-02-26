MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

MacKinnon has scored the opening goal in consecutive contests, with Saturday's coming 3:05 into the first period. The 27-year-old has tickled twine in seven of nine games in February, totaling eight goals and adding eight assists this month. He reached the 70-point mark for the fifth time in his career, doing so in just 46 outings. MacKinnon also has 242 shots on net, a plus-22 rating, 24 PIM, 32 hits and 26 blocked shots this season. Saturday was the first game in which he failed to record multiple points since Feb. 9.