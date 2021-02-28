MacKinnon scored a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

MacKinnon converted on a feed from Andre Burakovsky in the first period. The goal was MacKinnon's fifth of the season. He has points in consecutive games -- the 25-year-old seems to be shaking off a quiet week. The Nova Scotian superstar is up to 20 points, 70 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 17 appearances.