MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

MacKinnon ended his five-game goal drought when he scored at 10:29 of the first period. It was the first goal in a span of seven minutes that put the Avalanche firmly in charge of the action Thursday. The 29-year-old has five goals and 14 assists over nine outings in March to maintain his league lead in points. Overall, MacKinnon is at 28 goals, 77 assists, 283 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 70 appearances. He's done all of that with a 9.9 shooting percentage, his second-lowest mark in eight years since he became an annual point-per-game performer.