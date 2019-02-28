Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Opens scoring Wednesday

MacKinnon netted his 33rd goal of the year on six shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

MacKinnon also supplied two PIM in the contest. This season has seen the first overall pick from 2013 continue to round into superstar form, with 81 points in 64 games, as well as 282 shots on goal, which ranks first in the league.

