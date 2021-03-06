Contrary to an earlier report, MacKinnon (upper body) will not be available for Friday's game against Anaheim.
MacKinnon took a brutal headshot against the Sharks on Wednesday and appears to still be feeling the effects. The superstar center will be questionable for Saturday's rematch with the Ducks. Kiefer Sherwood is expected to replace him Friday.
